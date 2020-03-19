Dana White has a message for fans doubting he can pull off UFC 249 event

UFC president Dana White has a defiant message for fans who believe that the promotion won’t be able to host UFC 249 next month.

Following the announcement of three upcoming events being canceled, many fans have been wondering whether or not White and the UFC will be able to stage UFC 249 on April 18 — which, of course, is set to play host to the highly anticipated Lightweight Championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

During a recent interview with TSN, White made it clear that he has everything he needs to put on an event.

“If you’re a fan, if you’re a media member, you’d stop doubting, I would imagine,” White said (via MMA Junkie). “But maybe not. We’ll see.”

“If you asked me questions 10 days ago, I could answer any question you threw at me. I don’t know a lot of things right now. Think about this: Las Vegas shut down the casinos. I never thought I’d ever see that in my lifetime. Khabib and Tony is going to happen. We’re going to make it happen. It’s just going to be a matter of how quickly it would go back to being normal.

“I have my own arena,” White said. “I have my own production. I have everything. I have everything you need to put on events. So there isn’t much that I can’t pull off.”

At this point, we already know that UFC 249 will not be happening in New York City as originally planned. So the big question is the setting of the fight.

It also seems increasingly unlikely that April 18 will, in fact, be the date that we see this fight goes down, meaning that this showdown could be rescheduled for an unbelievable sixth time.

Many pundits have criticized Dana White for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, but at this stage, it doesn’t seem like he particularly cares about that blowback. All he’s focusing on is going fans the fight that they’ve been waiting to see for so many years now.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/19/2020.