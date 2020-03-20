Gegard Mousasi believes Israel Adesanya ‘would be a good fight’ for him

Gegard Mousasi believes he would have success against Israel Adesanya if they were to fight.

Mousasi, who is the former Bellator middleweight champion, says he has sparred with people who fought Adesanya in Glory Kickboxing, which is why he thinks he’d have success.

“It would be a good fight for me,” Mousasi told theScore. “You have to be patient and not brawl with him. Because then he counters – and I’m good at the distance. That would be a great fight because I sparred with some guys he fought at Glory and I did very well against them. So I can measure with that. … But it’s a hypothetical, so it’s not going to happen.”

Mousasi had success in the UFC where many thought he should have gotten a title shot. But, Michael Bisping fought Dan Henderson and then Georges St-Pierre instead.

Since then, Mousasi has said he’s found a home in Bellator where he’ll be fighting for the vacant title against Douglas Lima on May 9.

For Mousasi, before the fight was agreed to, he signed a new deal with the promotion. So, the possibility of fighting Adesanya is out the window.

“I talked to [Bellator president] Scott [Coker], and in [less than an hour] we had a deal, I think,” Mousasi said. “So, I’m happy, I’m very happy. … I’ve been treated very well. I feel like the payment is good. The relationship that I have with Scott, the Bellator staff, it feels like you’re part of a team, you know? It’s more connected, let’s say.”

Gegard Mousasi is currently 46-7-2 where he is coming off a decision win over Lyoto Machida to get back into the win column after losing his belt to Rafael Lovato Jr. Mousasi has notable wins over Rory MacDonald, Chris Weidman, Uriah Hall, Dan Henderson, Ilir Latifi, Jacare Souza and Thiago Santos.

How Mousasi would do against Adesanya is unknown but it would be a fight many fans would no doubt want to see.

Who do you think would win if they fought, Gegard Mousasi or Israel Adesanya? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/19/2020.