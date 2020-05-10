Pros react after GSP gets inducted to UFC Hall of Fame

Many of the best fighters in mixed martial arts took to social media to congratulate GSP on his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

It was announced during the UFC 249 broadcast that Georges St-Pierre — arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time — will be next to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame later this year. Typically the UFC does the inductions during International Fight Week but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony will take place at a later date.

Immediately after hearing that St-Pierre would be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, a number of the top MMA fighters took to social media to congratulate GSP on his accomplishment.

Here’s a sampling from Twitter from some of the most notable fighters sending well wishes to the great Canadian champion St-Pierre.

Congratulations on being inducted to the @ufc hall of fame @GeorgesStPierre! A much deserved honor 🙏 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) May 10, 2020

Congrats @GeorgesStPierre on the Hall Of Fame. An amazing career, and couldn’t think of a better guy to choke me out unconscious and take my belt. 👍🏻🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️😂 — michael (@bisping) May 10, 2020

Congratz to @GeorgesStPierre the 🐐 😊👍🏾 — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) May 10, 2020

Not many more deserving than @GeorgesStPierre ! He was my main inspiration when I made the switch over to MMA! Congrats brother! #UFC249 #UFCHOF — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) May 10, 2020

@GeorgesStPierre nobody deserves more then u that hall of game.

Hope u and the #tristar family are all safe and bless. — Vitor Belfort (@vitorbelfort) May 10, 2020

Only a matter of time before the 🐐 @GeorgesStPierre got into the hall of fame. Knew how to mix it up, adjust strategize and come back when it counted better than anyone. A study in persistence and hard work. #legend. #ufc249 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) May 10, 2020

Congratulations to @GeorgesStPierre being inducted into the HOF !! One of the best fighters of all time and also one of the greatest role models in sports ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) May 10, 2020

I thought @GeorgesStPierre was in the Hall of Fame like 3 times already. It’s about time @ufc. Sucks to be in the rest of this years UFC hall of fame — Forrest Griffin (@ForrestGriffin) May 10, 2020

Congratulations to @GeorgesStPierre on being inducted into the @ufc HOF. No one deserves it more!!! — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) May 10, 2020

St-Pierre (26-2) is one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever step into the Octagon. The 38-year-old Canadian was a two-divisional champion in the UFC, having won both the welterweight and middleweight belts. Overall, GSP has a 21-2 record inside the Octagon. He retired on a 13-fight win streak, with his last loss coming to Matt Serra back in 2007.

St-Pierre fought and defeated most of the best welterweights and middleweights of all time, including BJ Penn, Matt Hughes, Nick Diaz, Michael Bisping, Carlos Condit, Jake Shields, Matt Serra, Thiago Alves, Frank Trigg, Johny Hendricks, and Jon Fitch. GSP was known for his exceptional wrestling skills as well as tremendous technical striking.

St-Pierre is retired and seems unlikely to return, but never say never. Other UFC Hall of Famers retired only to come back a few years later and fight. If there’s a fight that’s big enough money-wise for GSP then perhaps he would consider a return. But for now, he’s happily retired, and happily the newest member of the UFC Hall of Fame.

How excited are you to see Georges St-Pierre enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame?