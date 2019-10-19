Breaking! Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli fight officially ruled a no-contest

Tonight’s heavyweight bout between former NFL player Greg Hardy and promotional newcomer Ben Sosoli has officially been ruled a no-contest.

The controversial contest was initially ruled a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3) for ‘The Prince of War’, however that ruling has quickly been changed by the commission.

Between rounds two and three Greg Hardy used an inhaler and apparently suggested that it was “USADA approved”.

The controversial act spawned a ton of fighter reactions on Twitter, including former UFC ‘champ champ’ Daniel Cormier who claimed Hardy had cheated.

While, ‘DC’ and fellow fighters were not impressed, Hardy’s manager Malki Kawa took to social media where he stated his fighter had been given permission to use the device.

“Leave Greg Hardy alone. He got permission to use it. We know the rules. Thank you very much!”

However, that apparently is not the case.

Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports recently reported that tonight’s Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli fight has been ruled a no-contest.

“Per @MarcRatnerUFC the commission never approved the use of the inhaler. An inspector said it was OK and he didn’t have the authority to do so. Fight officially a no-contest.”

Greg Hardy has yet to issue a statement on the ruling, but one can expect that will be coming shortly.

‘The Prince of War’ had entered UFC Boston on a two-fight winning streak, scoring first round stoppage victories over opponents

