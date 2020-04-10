Greg Hardy praises Dana White for being “bold enough” to attempt to promote UFC 249

Greg Hardy appreciates the effort Dana White put in to make the UFC 249 card a reality during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hardy, a former NFL player and current UFC heavyweight contender, was originally expected to return to the Octagon against Yorgan De Castro at UFC Columbus on March 28. When that card fell through, however, Hardy and De Castro’s collision was relocated to the UFC 249 card, which was scheduled for April 18.

UFC 249 was first expected to go down in Brooklyn, New York. Amid tightening restrictions stemming from the pandemic, however, the promotion was forced to move the card to tribal land in California.

Unfortunately for those who were hoping for a live fight fix, not even this maneuver could save UFC 249. On Thursday evening, White announced that the card has been postponed — along with all other events on the promotion’s calendar.

While Hardy is now without a fight, he took the opportunity to thank White and the UFC for attempting to make UFC 249 happen despite the circumstances.

“And the show goes on. Sorry guys #KOscomingsoon remember who was bold enough to try to bring you one of the best cards yet in a time when entertainment and excitement or at minimum a break from these crazy times is so very hard to come by. #greatestshowonearth @ufc @danawhite stay safe and c you all soon…” – Greg Hardy on Instagram.

