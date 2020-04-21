Gilbert Burns roasts “dumbass” Ben Askren on social media

Gilbert Burns roasted former UFC welterweight Ben Askren on social media earlier today.

During the quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Burns has been active on social media tweeting funny videos and memes. One meme he kept on using was a group of men carrying a coffin. Askren posted on social media wondering what it was about and Burns was quick to respond.

They caring u after Masvidal fight Dumbass https://t.co/LuZVIK1o7o — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 21, 2020

“Can someone tell me what this gimmick is? I missed the memo,” Askren tweeted.

Burns then absolutely roasted Askren where he brought up him getting knocked out in five seconds to Jorge Masvidal.

“They caring u after Masvidal fight Dumbass,” Burns responded.

Of course, at UFC 239, Askren was taking on Masvidal in a highly-anticipated bout. It was expected that if Funky won he would receive a title shot but “Gamebred” landed a flying knee and knocked out Askren in five seconds.

Ben Askren would go on to headline UFC Singapore in October where he suffered a submission loss to Demian Maia. He retired from MMA before the year is up due to him needing hip surgery.

Gilbert Burns, meanwhile, is coming off a knockout win over Maia to extend his win streak and improve to 3-0 at welterweight. He beat Alexey Kunchencko and Gunnar Nelson on short notice in his first two fights at welterweight.

Since beating Maia, Burns has been calling to fight Tyron Woodley or Colby Covington. He has taken shots at both but a scrap with Michael Chiesa is something both have talked about.

In the end, even though the Askren loss is nine months old it still is brought up by fans and fighters to troll Funky. Burns, of course, is no exception, as the Brazilian loves to troll people on his social media and Askren was the latest victim.

What do you make of Gilbert Burns roast towards Ben Askren? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/20/2020.