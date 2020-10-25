Gilbert Burns promises to give Nate Diaz the ass-whooping he “deserves”

Gilbert Burns has his eyes set on UFC gold, but he also wants to beat up Nate Diaz.

After Burns knocked out Demian Maia and then dominated Tyron Woodley he became the number one contender at welterweight. He was supposed to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title at UFC 251 but tested positive for COVID-19. The fight was then rebooked for December but has been canceled due to Usman needing more time.

So, the Brazilian in Burns is likely to fight for the welterweight title sometime in the early parts of 2021. After that, he plans on giving Nate Diaz an ass-whooping.

I got business to handle but sooner rather than later I will give you the ass whopping you deserve! And do even talk to me abt jiu-jitsu https://t.co/JVqNTfNpsF — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 25, 2020

“I got business to handle but sooner rather than later I will give you the ass whopping you deserve! And do even talk to me abt jiu-jitsu,” Burns tweeted.

Gilbert Burns, as mentioned, is coming off the win over Woodley to remain 4-0 at welterweight. During his run at 170lbs, he also has the KO win over Maia and back-to-back short notice decision wins over Gunnar Nelson and Alexey Kunchenko.

Diaz last fought back in the main event of UFC 244, where he suffered a controversial TKO doctor stoppage loss to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title. It was his second fight of 2020 after returning at UFC 241 to beat Anthony Pettis by decision. He has been linked to the rematch with “Gamebred” but those talks have died down.

Although Burns is looking to give Diaz an ass-whooping he has to fight for the UFC title first. If he does dethrone Usman to win the belt, unfortunately, it is unlikely Diaz would be next as there is a bounty full of contenders in Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Stephen Thompson, and Khamzat Chimaev if he beats Edwards in December.

