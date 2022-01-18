Calvin Kattar responds after Giga Chikadze suggests he would defeat him 9 out of 10 times

Calvin Kattar was nothing but class while responding to Giga Chikadze’s claim that he would defeat him 9 out of 10 times.

Kattar and Chikadze clashed in the headliner of last Saturday’s UFC event in Las Vegas. It was a pivotal bout for the featherweight division with the winner inching closer to their first career title shot.

While the Georgian entered the contest as the betting favorite, Calvin Kattar was able to pull spoiler by putting forth arguably the best performance of his career. ‘The Boston Finisher’ battered Chikadze with punches and elbows throughout the course of the twenty-five minute fight, winning a lopsided unanimous decision on all of the judges scorecards.

Twenty-four hours after suffering his first career UFC loss, Giga Chikadze took to social media where he suggested that he would beat Calvin Kattar ‘9 out of 10’ times.

“I f*cked up last night, but it’s all good. It’s the journey. I’m learning from this. Next time, I’m going to come back so much stronger. I already feel bad for my future opponents, so I’m going to learn a lot from this one,” Chikadze said on Facebook Live. “Trust me on that. Also, I feel like if I would fight with this guy 10 times, nine I would win. That would be the one I would lose, and that was last night. It is what it is. I made mistakes, and I’m paying now with that. It’s all good. I’m unbreakable, remember this s**t. Georgians are always unbreakable. This is how we fight, until the f*cking end.”

During his appearance on today’s edition of The MMA Hour, Calvin Kattar was asked to comment on Giga Chikadze’s claim and shared the following classy remarks.

“It’s different when you hear people in person in interviews, but I don’t take it personally man, it’s whatever. I wish him a speedy recovery, bounce back.” Kattar said. “I told him: ‘All you can do now is make the next guy pay’. That’s exactly what I did and hopefully he responds to the loss well. It doesn’t sound like it’s going that way early, but hopefully he just understands that. Honestly, he can understand whatever he wants. For me, it just helped me to focus on the things I can control and focus on (making) the comeback.”

