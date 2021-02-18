Gilbert Burns believes there are two opponents who could get him right back to a title shot

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has listed two potential opponents who could get him right back to a shot at the title.

Burns fell short in his attempt to capture the Welterweight Championship from Kamaru Usman at UFC 258, falling to a TKO loss despite a strong start to the bout.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, however, Burns made it clear that he isn’t giving up on his dream of becoming the 170-pound champion.

“At first, when I got back to the hotel, I was already thinking, ‘OK, I want to fight Colby next,’” Burns said. “Then Colby is fighting Leon Edwards. ‘OK, give me Michael Chiesa.’ The names were going. Maybe ‘Wonderboy.’ But to be honest, right now I don’t know. I just saw Colby-Leon I don’t think is going to happen. That was the one that should happen. We’ll see. Now we’ve got some time, especially with the whole division laid off like that. It looks Kamaru is going to fight (Jorge) Masvidal.

“One fight and back to the title would only be Colby Covington. That’s the only one. Or Leon Edwards, if until May he doesn’t get another opponent, and then I fight him. That’s the fight. So I don’t know who I want. I want every single one of these guys. I’ll fight Khamzat. I’ll fight ‘Wonderboy.’ I’ll fight Michael Chiesa. It depends. If the UFC says you need two fights, then I’ll be a little bit behind on the rankings and then a guy up front on the rankings, but if they say one fight, OK, give me Colby Covington.”

On social media after the defeat, Burns was honest in his assessment of what happened in the defeat to Usman.

“Didn’t get the results I wanted Saturday. This is what happens sometimes when you are chasing greatness. I gave this my all. Best preparation hands down felt very good, And it was clear not enough. I’m down but never out. I believe everything happens for a reason. I believe and serve god! This is my journey, no excuses, no regrets.

Thanks to everyone for the kind messages and support. It really means a lot to me appreciate you guys! This one really, really hurts, but it’s a pain that I’m very familiar with!”

Who do you want to see Gilbert Burns fight next?