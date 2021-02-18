Kamaru Usman forecasts Jorge Masvidal grudge match in Miami: “Miami is mine”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has laid out plans for a grudge match with Jorge Masvidal—in his rival’s native Miami.

Usman and Masvidal have fought once before, at UFC 251 in July 2020. Usman had originally been expected to defend his title against Gilbert Burns on the card, but when Burns withdrew from the matchup, Masvidal stepped in to replace him on less than a week’s notice. Usman ended up beating Masvidal by unanimous decision, but given the short-notice circumstances of the fight, there’s been widespread interest in a rematch ever since—and not just among fans.

Speaking after he defeated Burns at UFC 258 last weekend, Usman set his sights on a rematch with Masvidal.

“We got this little street thug calling himself Jesus,” Usman said of Masvidal in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “He’s thinking he is Jesus. And you know Joe, we tried to make that fight several times. They tried to make that fight. But he kept backing out. The only reason this man took the (previous) fight is because it was on six days notice and he had a built in excuse. And he is still running his mouth talking about he broke my nose and stepping in on six days. Give him three weeks and he is going to do something. Guess what? It’s not done. I will give you a whole training camp. I guarantee you won’t sign on that dotted line because this time I’m going to finish your ass.”

Since then, it’s been reported that there’s a chance Usman and Masvidal could serve as coaches on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter. Usman seems open to that idea, and has laid out plans for a blockbuster grudge match with Masvidal thereafter—in Masvidal’s hometown of Miami.

“I run Miami,” Usman told ESPN. “Miami is mine. He doesn’t run anything in Miami. You don’t run anything in Miami if you’re getting beat up like that. No city wants a loser. Miami is mine. I run Miami. So yes, he gets to leave his house to come fight in my arena in Miami…

“It’s gonna be a great place to do it. I don’t think they’ve ever had a UFC fight at the AAA Arena, so that would be amazing.”

