Jake Paul reacts to news that Tyron Woodley is training Ben Askren for their boxing match: “It’s a loser training another loser”

YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul doesn’t seem to be all too concerned by the prospect of Tyron Woodley training Ben Askren for their upcoming boxing fight.

Paul is set to step back into the ring once again when he locks horns with the aforementioned Askren in what could be one of the most anticipated exhibition bouts of the year.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Paul noted that he wasn’t particularly concerned after hearing that Askren’s friend Woodley is training him in preparation for the contest.

“I’m expecting a quick knockout,” Paul said (via MMA Junkie). “I don’t see him making it out of the first round. I know he’s tough. I know he’s going to work hard. He can get whoever he wants to train him. People forget that Floyd Mayweather was calling Nate Robinson almost every day to give him tips and advice on boxing, and guess what? Floyd’s not getting in the ring. Freddie Roach is not getting in the ring for Ben. Tyron Woodley isn’t getting in the ring for Ben, and by the way if he did, I would beat the sh*t out of Tyron Woodley. It’s a loser training another loser. He can get whoever he wants. It’s still going to be a quick night. He can train as hard as he wants. It doesn’t matter. My athleticism, my speed, my power, my accuracy is too much for these guys to handle.”

While Askren is still the main focus for Paul, he’s definitely not taken his eye off of a potential fight against Conor McGregor.

“I still think there’s the McGregor fight,” Paul told MMA Junkie. “Nate Diaz said he’s down to fight me. We’ll see what happens. I’m excited. This is just the start of an illustrious career. Ben Askren just happens to be the first on the list.

“People are going to see,” Paul continued. “They’re going to be surprised, and it’s going to be hard for me to get a fight after this, to be honest. It really is. People are going to see my performance and say, ‘Let’s really second guess ourselves here because, do we want to lose to the Disney channel actor, boxer kid?”

