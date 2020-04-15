Georges St-Pierre shares advice for fighters competing during pandemic

Georges St-Pierre has a bit of advice for any fighters that end up competing during the coronavirus pandemic: get creative with your training.

While the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the globe, it’s looking increasingly likely that live fights will resume in the coming weeks. That’s promising news for fighters seeking paydays, but it will not be easy for them to prepare for their fights. Social distancing is still being encouraged the world over as the risk of infection is still very high, which means fighters are likely to run into difficulties when attempting to train with others. Furthermore, many gyms remain closed to combat the spread of the virus.

In the face of these obstacles, St-Pierre encourages his fellow fighters to get creative with their training.

“It would be hard, however, you have to take it that way,” St-Pierre said during an Instagram Live session with Tyron Woodley (h/t MMA Fighting). “It would be hard for everybody. It would be equally as hard for your opponent. So you’re both at a disadvantage in a way, you know what I mean? You’re going to have to be creative. Sometimes the person who is the most creative, the one that can adapt the best with an opponent can have the most success.

“When you’re fighting someone, the perfect way to prepare for someone is to become his perfect antagonist,” St-Pierre added. “In a situation like this, the same thing here, you’re taken out of your comfort zone and you each have to find a way to make your training and your preparation and to perform, which is very hard but you have to think about your opponent will go through the same thing.”

What do you think of this advice from Georges St-Pierre? Do you think fighters will be hindered by an inability to train properly during the coronavirus pandemic?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/15/2020.