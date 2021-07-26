Gilbert Burns believes Jake Paul will be a difficult boxing matchup for Tyron Woodley

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns believes that Jake Paul will prove to be a difficult boxing matchup for Tyron Woodley.

Paul and Woodley meet on August 29 in a highly-anticipated professional boxing matchup between the YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul and the former UFC welterweight champion Woodley. One man who will be tuning into watch this fight is Burns, who last year defeated Woodley via unanimous decision in the UFC. If there’s anyone who knows Woodley well it’s the man who spent 25 minutes in the cage with him, and when you ask Burns about how the Woodley vs. Paul boxing match will go, he’s not confident in Woodley (via TMZ Sports).

“I don’t see any easy fight for Tyron Woodley, and I see the pressure’s on Tyron Woodley. He has to win that fight, otherwise, it’s going to be harder to recover from. So a lot of pressure on Tyron Woodley going into this fight,” Burns said. “I don’t have a prediction for this fight (but) I’m not that confident that Tyron Woodley’s going to pull that one off.”

Asked if there was any advice that Burns could give Paul considering he has fought Woodley in the past, the Brazilian believes Paul will have many openings to land big.

“I think Jake’s gotta stay calm, put pressure on him, watch out for that right hand, but at the same time, when that overhand right comes, it opens up a lot of things. I would tell him to get a good counter, watch out, keep the left hand up, work a lot, he’s bigger than Woodley so Woodley’s gotta come forward,” Burns said while adding that “anything can happen in this sport. I’m going to watch this one closely — I like this fight.”

Do you agree with Gilbert Burns that Jake Paul is going to prove to be a more difficult matchup for Tyron Woodley in boxing than some believe?