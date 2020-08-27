Francis Ngannou responds to Stipe Miocic after the champ says he wants new challenges

Francis Ngannou has responded after UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic said he was looking for new challenges, which could be Jon Jones.

UFC president Dana White said that Ngannou was next for Miocic in the wake of his trilogy fight victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 252, but since then things have changed. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones decided to vacate his belt and announce his move up to heavyweight, and he has already expressed interest in a fight against Miocic. White has since confirmed that Jones could be in line for an immediate title shot.

In a recent question and answer session on his Instagram, Miocic was asked if he is excited to fight Ngannou next, but the champ said he isn’t interested in this matchup. Miocic holds a previous victory over Ngannou at UFC 220 in January 2018 by decision.

“Francis isn’t exciting to me, already put on a 25 minute clinic on how to beat him. Want a new challenge! Would love to box,” Miocic wrote.

Ngannou evidently has seen what Miocic has said and he isn’t too happy about it. The No. 1 contender in the UFC heavyweight division took to his Twitter to respond to what Miocic said about him, and he doesn’t sound thrilled with what Miocic is saying.

Is this your way of avoiding me? 🙄 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 27, 2020

Ngannou has certainly earned the right to fight for the UFC heavyweight title. After all, he’s won his last four fights by knockout over Curtis Blaydes, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos. So he 100 percent deserves a title shot. That being said, Jones vs. Miocic seems like it would be the bigger money fight for the UFC, making there be a legitimate chance that Ngannou may be passed over for the next title shot.

