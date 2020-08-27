Pro fighters make their picks for Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic

In the main event of UFC Vegas 8, Anthony Smith is returning just three months after his loss to Glover Teixeira to take on Aleksandar Rakic. Heading into the fight, Smith is a +215 underdog while the Austrian is a -275 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority believe the underdog in Smith will get back into the win column.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic:

Khama Worthy, UFC lightweight: Rakic has looked good but I think Smith takes it based on his experience.

Ovince Saint Preux, UFC light heavyweight: Rakic has been on the come up and came out of nowhere. He is a really good striker but Anthony Smith is tricky as when he is on he is on. If Rakic can’t finish him in the first, Anthony will drag him into the deep waters and get his hand raised.

Marlon Vera, UFC bantamweight: I think Rakic will get it done.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: I think Rakic scores a TKO win over Smith.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: Anthony Smith. I think Smith’s level of competition has been much higher and he’s shown he belongs and can compete with the best. I think this is a big opportunity for Rakic but I think Smith is just a level. Higher than him right now. Smith too gritty for someone like Rakic and should get the job done later in the fight. Smith has shown he can go five rounds so to only have three is a big benefit to his pace. I believe his hard pace will be the difference-maker in this fight. Smith will get the finish sometime after the halfway point of the fight.

Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: I want to go with Smith. A lot of people are talking s**t because of his last fight. He is a tough dude and I think he will rebound.

Sam Alvey, UFC light heavyweight: I think Rakic gets it done. Not sure if he will get a decision or finish Smith but I like Rakic in that one.

Fighters picking Anthony Smith: Khama Worthy, Ovince Saint Preux, Randy Costa, Vinc Pichel

Fighters picking Aleksandar Rakic: Marlon Vera, Renato Moicano, Sam Alvey

Who do you see winning the main event between Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic?