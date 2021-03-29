Francis Ngannou issues statement following KO win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou issued a statement following his brutal second-round KO win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

Ngannou and Miocic met in the main event rematch this past Saturday night at UFC 260 in Las Vegas. Though Miocic won the first fight at UFC 220 in 2018, Ngannou dominated the rematch, showing improved takedown defense and then scoring the knockout in the second. It was an incredible knockout by Ngannou and now he’s the champion. Now, following his title fight victory, “The Predator” has issued a statement on his victory.

Here we are. CHAMP Finally got a hold of the belt and this is going to be for a while. This right here is more than a belt, but a symbol of hope and dedication, it shows how far you can go if you believe in you and doesn’t matter how far behind you are, doesn’t matter how many obstacles you meet along the road (and believe me they can be countless), you can overcome them and reach your goal because the only limit that you have is YOU and nothing else. I want to thank you (fans, family, etc…) all from the bottom of my heart for helping me carry on this dream even when I feel exhausted, for motivating me when I feel tired and to push me when I’m stuck. We’re all tied in this together and you can’t escape anymore Thank you to my opponent @stipemiocic for being a great champion, it was and will always been an honor to share and Octagon with you Thank you to the guy behind the scenes @marquel_martin, my coaches @eric_xcmma @dcblackkobra for all the hard work and the sacrifice. Thank you to my team @xcmma and to all my teammates. And last but not least one more thank you to my brother @usman84kg – The champ #mondaymotivation

