Mike Perry reacts to brutal BKFC 82 win over Jeremy Stephens

Mike Perry has spoken out after delivering a sensational performance at BKFC 82.

Perry and fellow ex-UFC star Jeremy Stephens collided inside Prudential Center in Newark this past Saturday. “Platinum” secured a slew of knockdowns on his way to a fifth-round TKO finish. With the victory, Perry remains undefeated in bare knuckle boxing competition with a record of 6-0.

During his post-fight interview, Perry discussed his ability to take damage and dish it out. He also gave a nod to part owner of BKFC, Conor McGregor (h/t MMAFighting).

“I don’t really feel it but it is fitting I am the ‘King of Violence,’” Perry shouted to the New Jersey crowd. “I can take it but it ain’t nothing to me but a little candy. He threw some decent shots, I guess. My eyes are wide open.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity. Anything I’ve said that maybe ridiculed anyone in the company, I’d like to take this chance to apologize to absolutely nobody. ‘The King of Violence’ does what the f*ck he wants!”

During his post-fight speech, David Mundell entered the ring and exchanged words with Perry. “Platinum” defeated Mundell under pro MMA rules back in 2016. It was a second-round knockout victory for Perry. Mundell is the current BKFC Middleweight Champion.

Throughout his BKFC run, many have viewed Perry as the face of the promotion. Things got a bit testy between both sides after Perry started his own Dirty Boxing promotion. At one point, McGregor even claimed that Perry was gone from the company after taking a boxing match with Jake Paul. Cooler heads prevailed, as there appears to be mutual respect between Perry and McGregor.

Time will tell if BKFC does indeed book Perry vs. Mundell in the near future, but for now, the former UFC star will get to enjoy the fruits of his labor.