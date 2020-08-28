ONE: A New Breed results and highlights – Stamp Fairtex loses second world title

By
Tom Taylor
-
Stamp Fairtex is no longer a world champion. At Friday’s ONE: A New Breed card in Bangkok, Thailand, the Thai star surrendered her ONE atomweight Muay Thai title to Brazil’s Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Rodrigues defeated Stamp with a close and controversial decision in the ONE: A New Breed main event.

For Stamp, this loss comes a little over six months after she gave up her ONE atomweight kickboxing world title in a similarly competitive decision loss to Janet Todd. Suffice it to say that 2020 has been a tough year for the Thai who once reigned as a two-sport champ in ONE Championship.

The good news for Stamp, even after this loss at ONE: A New Breed, is that her MMA career is still trundling along. She’s now 5-0 as a mixed martial artist, and is widely heralded as a future challenger for ONE atomweight MMA champion Angela Lee.

Rodrigues, meanwhile, can probably look forward to future fights with the likes of Janet Todd, Wondergirl Fairtex, Anne Line Hogstad, Alma Juniku, and of course, a rematch with Stamp.

See the full results and highlights from this ONE: A New Breed card, which also featured huge wins from Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym, Denise Zamboanga, Drex Zamboanga and Wondergirl Fairtex, below.

ONE: A New Breed Main Card

Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defeats Stamp Fairtex via majority decision

Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament Final
Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym defeats Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai via unanimous decision

Atomweight MMA
Denice Zamboanga defeats Watsapinya Kaewkhong via TKO at 1:28 of round one

Strawweight Muay Thai
Wondergirl Fairtex defeats KC Carlos via TKO at 1:06 of round two

Flyweight MMA
Drex Zamboanga defeats Detchadin Sornsirisuphathin via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:58 of round two

Flyweight Muay Thai
Sok Thy defeats Huang Ding via knockout at 2:52 of round one

Flyweight MMA
Yodkaikaew “Y2K” Fairtex defeats Alex Schild via TKO at 1:21 of round three