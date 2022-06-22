Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier responds to Sean O’Malley’s claim that he wants him to lose: “I don’t care enough about him to care if he wins”

Former dual-weight champion Daniel Cormier doesn’t care if Sean O’Malley wins or loses.

Last week, ‘Sugar’ made headlines when he discussed his relationship with ‘DC’. Following an appearance on the DC & RC podcast, O’Malley went on his own podcast to discuss the situation. The UFC bantamweight stated he felt like Cormier wants him to lose.

Sean O’Malley also noted that he understands why the former champion doesn’t like him. The main reason is that he, like Cormier’s foe Jon Jones, is tall. On the BroMalley podcast, O’Malley stated:

“I think DC and I would get along, but it is what it is. I think he truly, deep down, wants to see me lose. For whatever it is. I already said it, it’s because I remind him of Jon Jones because I’m 6’6. DC wants to see me lose. It’s okay, I’m not mad about it, I get it. I’d want to see me lose too, you know what I mean?”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Now, Daniel Cormier has responded to Sean O’Malley’s claim that he wants to see him lose. The 43-year-old admitted that he doesn’t really care about ‘Sugar’ enough to care if he wins or loses.

‘DC’ also elaborated, and noted that he likes the UFC bantamweight a lot. However, he also has a lot more accomplishments in his career, so he doesn’t care about O’Malley’s line of thinking. On the DC & RC podcast, the former champion stated:

“It doesn’t really make me feel anything because the reality is like you said Ryan, my accomplishments are all on my own. I don’t care enough about Sean O’Malley to care if he wins or loses because like you said, it doesn’t really affect me. I like the kid, I think the kid’s a fantastic little fighter, I think he’s tough. But the reality is, I got eight championship belts at home. I got eight championship belts at home, Ryan Clark.” (h/t MMAFighting)

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What do you think about Daniel Cormier’s comments about Sean O’Malley? Sound off in the comments below!