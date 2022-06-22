Jake Paul rips Tommy Fury for allegedly pulling out of fight, ‘TNT’ responds

Jake Paul is accusing Tommy Fury of backing out of their fight again.

Paul and Fury were supposed to fight last August but just a few weeks before the event, the Brit was forced out of the bout due to an injury. Paul ended up knocking out Tyron Woodley while Fury picked up a win a few months later.

Now, Paul is set to return on August 6 at Madison Square Garden but his opponent was not announced. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to announce Fury is backing out of the fight and blasted him on social media.

Tommy Fury, you pulled out last year. Then you agree to fight me now but your dad is trying to pull you out again? We’ve given you everything you asked for $2M purse ✅

VADA testing ✅

Tampon’s ✅ You have 24 hours 2 clear this up or I will never give u this opportunity again — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 22, 2022

That still wasn’t enough as Paul then took to Twitter to release a video ripping Fury.

Tommy Fury and boxers like him are the reason this sport started to die. Tommy, you have 24 hours to fix this. pic.twitter.com/JZFh6VAiGo — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 22, 2022

“Yet again I wake up this morning to another text message from my manager saying that Tommy Fury is pulling out of the fight. We agreed to all of the terms, everything is ready to go… His whole entire team was like yeah everything is good we are signing the contract today, today, it kept on getting pushed, until now. What’s the excuse? Oh I can’t come and I can’t do it because my dad can’t be there with me during the fight,” Paul said in a Twitter video. “Tommy, your dad has been banned from the United States for 15 years. You’ve known this the whole entire time. He’s a criminal. He’s not allowed in. When you fought Anthony Taylor in Cleveland, neither Tyson or your dad were there with you in your U.S. debut. Now all of a sudden you need your team with you? That doesn’t make any f****** sense.”

Jake Paul then goes on to say he will not have his corners around him on fight week or with him in the ring if that makes him feel better. He also continued his rant accusing Tommy Fury of being scared of him.

“You’re scared. You claim you’re a professional boxer but you don’t want to make the fight with me? Who you’ve talked so much s**t about? Who you said you will spark? Who you say I’m nothing compared to you? Where’s all that s**t talk now, Tommy? You’re a f*****g atypical professional boxer who doesn’t want to actually make this fight f*****g happen. This is the biggest opportunity of your f*****g life and you’re fumbling the f*****g bag once again and I can’t believe how f****** stupid you are. F*****g idiot.”

Of course, after Paul’s video and rant on social media, Fury responded to his request and said the fight is still on.

See you august 6th pal. https://t.co/0kEKmHthJj — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) June 22, 2022

“See you august 6th pal,” Fury wrote.

Whether or not the contract is signed is uncertain at this time but all signs point to Paul-Fury happening on August 6. The two will also have a press conference next week in New York, according to Paul.

Who do you think will win, Jake Paul or Tommy Fury?