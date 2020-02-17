Floyd Mayweather admits he ‘didn’t really train’ for Conor McGregor fight

A boxing rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather could be in the cards in 2020.
Since making a statement return to the UFC against Donald Cerrone, McGregor has been dropping hints about his next move. Whilst a Jorge Masvidal matchup could be on the horizon, the Irishman could also be inching closer to a boxing return.
UFC president Dana White has already hinted that a deal is in place with the boxing legend Mayweather.
Now Floyd Mayweather is weighing in on the likelihood of a rematch with McGregor.
He is also revealed how little effort he put into his first fight with McGregor, which he won by 10th round TKO.
”You know, for the Conor McGregor fight, I didn’t really train,” he told REVOLT TV. “All I did was just push-ups and sit-ups. That’s all I did, push-ups and sit-ups. Boxed a few times, hit the bag a few times. ‘Cos actually, training camp was in different places. I would do a training camp in Vegas a few days. Sometimes I wouldn’t go to the gym for a week.
”I took it serious, but like I said before, I wanted to have some fun in the fight,” Mayweather continued. “I wanted to entertain the people. So you know, just lead with that style that I had which was entertaining, it was fun, so that the people enjoyed it. So you have to give people a show, so I gave people a show. If I wanted to go out and f**k him up and blaze him right out the gate, I could have did that. But you know, my thing is if I would have did that, there probably wouldn’t be a part two.”
”Go back and look at All Access,” Mayweather concluded. “I was in shape, but I wasn’t probably in shape like the Arturo Gatti fight. I was in dog shape. Diego Corrales, I was in dog shape. I was running in the mountains.”
Mayweather says his lack of training against McGregor was a strategic move to entertain fans and ensure a rematch. Do you think we’ll see them face off again?
This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/14/2020.