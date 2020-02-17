Floyd Mayweather admits he ‘didn’t really train’ for Conor McGregor fight

A boxing rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather could be in the cards in 2020.

Since making a statement return to the UFC against Donald Cerrone, McGregor has been dropping hints about his next move. Whilst a Jorge Masvidal matchup could be on the horizon, the Irishman could also be inching closer to a boxing return.

UFC president Dana White has already hinted that a deal is in place with the boxing legend Mayweather.

Now Floyd Mayweather is weighing in on the likelihood of a rematch with McGregor.

He is also revealed how little effort he put into his first fight with McGregor, which he won by 10th round TKO.

<noscript><iframe title="Floyd Mayweather Talks Being An Undefeated Champ, 50 Cent, T.I & More | Drink Champs" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RXw8fJDTb5I?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

”You know, for the Conor McGregor fight, I didn’t really train,” he told REVOLT TV. “All I did was just push-ups and sit-ups. That’s all I did, push-ups and sit-ups. Boxed a few times, hit the bag a few times. ‘Cos actually, training camp was in different places. I would do a training camp in Vegas a few days. Sometimes I wouldn’t go to the gym for a week.

”I took it serious, but like I said before, I wanted to have some fun in the fight,” Mayweather continued. “I wanted to entertain the people. So you know, just lead with that style that I had which was entertaining, it was fun, so that the people enjoyed it. So you have to give people a show, so I gave people a show. If I wanted to go out and f**k him up and blaze him right out the gate, I could have did that. But you know, my thing is if I would have did that, there probably wouldn’t be a part two.”

”Go back and look at All Access,” Mayweather concluded. “I was in shape, but I wasn’t probably in shape like the Arturo Gatti fight. I was in dog shape. Diego Corrales, I was in dog shape. I was running in the mountains.”

Mayweather says his lack of training against McGregor was a strategic move to entertain fans and ensure a rematch. Do you think we’ll see them face off again?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/14/2020.