ONE Championship converts next card to ‘closed event for broadcast only’ due to Coronavirus concerns

ONE Championship will return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, February 28. Unfortunately, there will be no fans in the building.

On Monday morning, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that the event, titled ONE: King of the Jungle, has been turned into a “closed event for broadcast only” amid growing concerns surrounding the spread of the COVID0-19 Coronavirus in Singapore.

BREAKING NEWS: In light of the coronavirus situation in Singapore, I have made the decision to convert ONE: King of the… Posted by Chatri Sityodtong on Monday, February 17, 2020

“BREAKING NEWS: In light of the coronavirus situation in Singapore, I have made the decision to convert ONE: King of the Jungle on February 28 into a closed event for broadcast only. The Singapore Indoor Stadium will not be open to the general public, but the event will proceed behind closed doors as scheduled live on all TV and digital platforms across 150+ countries around the world. If you purchased tickets to attend the event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, you will receive a full refund. Catch the event live on TV from the comfort of your home on February 28!

“My team and I had the option to cancel the event altogether, but we chose not to cancel it. More than ever, the world needs hope and strength right now. Our heroes are prepared to inspire you with the greatest performances of their lives on February 28. We are here to give all of our fans around the world another magical night to celebrate the best of humanity. At ONE Championship, our mission since Day 1 has been to unleash real-life superheroes who ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration.

“Let us unite as a country and let us show strength as a continent to conquer this coronavirus. Let us celebrate what makes us special, what makes us strong, what makes us human. A ship is not made to sit in the calm waters of a harbor. It is made to conquer the rough seas in search of new horizons. With love, compassion, and resilience, we will get through these tough times together. Majulah Singapura! Jiayou China!”

ONE: King of the Jungle will be headlined an atomweight kickboxing title fight between dominating champ Stamp Fairtex and challenger Janet Todd. The pair previously fought for the ONE Championship atomweight Muay Thai title, with Stamp winning a decision.

This ONE Championship card will be headlined by strawweight muay thai title fight between champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and challenger Rocky Ogden. It will also feature the return of UFC veteran Yoshihiro Akiyama, who will battle Egypt’s Sherif Mohamed.

In North America, the card will air on B/R Live, YouTube, and the ONE Championship Super App, depending on your region.

