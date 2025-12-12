Michael Morales hints the UFC has approached him for possible White House fight against former champion

By Curtis Calhoun - December 12, 2025
Michael Morales enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322

Rising UFC welterweight contender Michael Morales claims he could be on his way to getting a shot on the upcoming White House card.

Dana White’s Contender Series alum and rising welterweight contender Michael Morales could be one win away from a title shot after his stunning performance at UFC 322. On the biggest stage of his career, Morales knocked out Sean Brady in the opening round at UFC 322 to assert himself as a top title contender.

Morales, unbeaten in his professional MMA career, will likely fight on another marquee stage in his next Octagon appearance. As UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev appears on a likely collision course with former titleholder Kamaru Usman, that leaves Morales and others on the outside looking to remain active.

In the meantime, Morales could face another top contender for his next fight. According to Morales, the UFC is already in talks with him to potentially fight on the upcoming card at The White House, scheduled for June 14th.

Michael Morales says UFC has approached him about fighting at The White House

In a recent interview with El Canal del Futbol, Morales raised eyebrows when asked about his recent conversations with the UFC matchmakers.

“My opponent could be Jack Della Maddalena,” Morales claimed.

“Maybe it will be him. We’re waiting for that. They just told me that a fight could happen, possibly on June 14th or around June. So it’s just about preparing for the fight and always being ready.

“God willing, we’ll [win the title]. The key is to train and be in good shape for the next one.”

Jack Della Maddalena lost to Makhachev by unanimous decision in his first and lone welterweight title defense. Before falling to Makhachev, Maddalena won the belt by defeating Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

A Maddalena vs. Morales matchup could make a lot of sense for a No. 1 contender fight. Carlos Prates, who also picked up a big knockout win at UFC 322, is also in the mix to be Morales’ potential next opponent.

