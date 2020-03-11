Edson Barboza vs. Josh Emmett added to UFC Oklahoma City

A featherweight matchup between Edson Barboza and Josh Emmett is the latest addition to the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Oklahoma City.

Barboza has been teasing a move down to 145lbs for a few months now, and he will get the chance to fight a top-10 ranked opponent when he takes on Emmett at UFC on ESPN+ 32, taking place on May 2 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It seems likely that Barboza vs. Emmett will be a main card bout for the event headlined by middleweights Chris Weidman and Jack Hermansson.

Combate was the first to report the news of Barboza vs. Emmett.

Barboza (20-8) recently called for his UFC release after having a hard time finding an opponent for his next fight. Though he is currently the No. 10 ranked lightweight in the UFC, Barboza decided that he is going to move down to featherweight for the first time in his career following four losses in his last five fights at 155lbs.

Should Barboza be able to make the weight successfully, Barboza could become a title contender at 145lbs very quickly, especially if he wins this fight. The UFC is giving Barboza the chance to fight someone in the top-10 when he takes on Emmett, who has become one of the most dangerous featherweights on the roster in the last few years. A win here for Barboza would immediately shoot him near the top of the division.

Emmett (15-2) is 6-2 overall in the UFC and is currently ranked No. 9 overall in the promotion’s featherweight rankings. In his last two fights, he knocked out Michael Johnson and Mirsad Bektic but hasn’t fought since last summer. The featherweight division is loaded and so Emmett needs a win here over Barboza to keep his standing in the weight class.

Who wins, Edson Barboza or Josh Emmett?