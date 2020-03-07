Lightweight standout Edson Barboza requests his release from the UFC

Lightweight standout Edson Barboza (20-8 MMA) has sent Dana White an official request to be released from his current UFC contract.

The feared Brazilian striker has gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances and believes he doesn’t have much more time to wait.

Edson Barboza sent the following message to the Sean Shelby, Dana White and the UFC on Twitter, where he thanked the promotion for nearly ten years of work while seemingly requesting his release.

I’m very thankful for these almost 10 years that I have been working for the company! I gave my best every single fight to put on a show for the fans, but I think it’s time to move on. I don’t have more time to wait. Please let me go.@ufc @seanshelby @danawhite — Edson Barboza (@EdsonBarbozaJR) March 7, 2020

Edson Barboza was last seen in action at September’s UFC 242 event, where he suffered a split-decision loss to Paul Felder.

The 34-year-olds most recent win came back in December of 2018, when he TKO’d Dan Hooker at UFC Milwaukee.

Barboza went 14-8 during his time with the UFC, scoring sensational knockout victories over opponents Terry Etim, Evan Dunham and Beneil Dariush in that time.

In addition, the Brazilian also defeated two former MMA champions during his time with the promotion, scoring decision wins over Anthony Pettis (UFC) and Gilbert Melendez (Strikeforce) respectively.

Edson Barboza did not say where he hopes to fight next, but he has made it clear that he wants out his current contract with the UFC.

Are you surprised that UFC lightweight standout Edson Barboza has requested his release from Sean Shelby, Dana White and UFC officials? Share your thoughts in the comments section of this post PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 7, 2020

