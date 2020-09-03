Dwayne Johnson reveals that he and his family tested positive for Covid-19: “It’s one of the most challenging and difficult things”

Dwayne Johnson aka “The Rock”, has revealed that he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19, calling it “one of the most challenging and difficult things.”

Johnson is the parent to three girls, Simone, 19, Jasmine, four, and Tiana, two. On his Instagram account to his 196 million followers, the 48-year old candidly discussed his family’s struggle with coronavirus.

Johnson said that battling the illness is a completely different kettle of fish in comparison to getting his “a** kicked in the past” as a WWE wrestler. He revealed that he is grateful his family have managed to come out of the other side in regards to the virus and that luckily he is “feeling strong”.

“I want to give you guys a helpful update as to what I have been going through my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now,” Johnson said. “My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19 and I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family.”

According to Johnson, they contracted the virus from “very close family friends” who were unaware of how they got it and did not intend on passing it on to his family.

“I’ve had my a**-kicked in the past with some challenges but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different to overcoming nasty injuries, being evicted or being broke, which I have been more than a few times,” Johnson said.

“The reason why I feel different is that my number one priority is to always protect my family and I think I can speak for us all that it is our number one priority.”

Johnson revealed that not being able to control his family’s destiny and protect them from the virus was a difficult challenge that he had to face.

“I wish it was only me that had tested positive but it wasn’t, it was my entire family… but I am happy to tell you guys that our family is good and that we are at the other end of it, we are on the other side,” Johnson said. “We are no longer contagious.

“We have got through COVID-19 stronger and healthier and I am counting my blessings as we all have to fight this thing,” Johnson added.

Watch Dwayne Johnson’s full video below: