Dana White hires Best Buy employee who went viral for halting a robbery as UFC security

UFC president Dana White has hired a Best Buy employee that went viral for stopping a robbery earlier this year.

The employee in question, Summer Tapasa, hit the headlines when she stopped a shoplifter in Hawaii from leaving the Best Buy store with an unpaid item. After a tussle that ensued over the incident, Summer made her feelings known to the gentlemen before he scuttled away.

The issue caused Tapasa to lose her job, but after being invited by White to be her VIP guest at UFC 246 in January, she was also offered a job as a security officer for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Welcome to the @ufc Summer Tapasa!! I’m so happy you chose a career with us 👊🏻👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/GCmcCJF6sL — danawhite (@danawhite) September 3, 2020

“Do you remember the girl Summer that worked for Best Buy as security in Hawaii? Somebody was stealing a TV and she beat his ass and she stopped him from stealing the TV. She got fired by Best Buy which I thought was horrible,” said White (via MMA Mania).

“I brought her out to Vegas. I offered her a job here. She went back to Hawaii, she weighed all her options and she decided to work for UFC. She is now a UFC employee, so for all of you thinking about fucking around here at UFC you will get your ass whooped by Summer,” he added before Summer herself spoke about her new job.

“My name is Summer Tapasa and I am a UFC corporate security officer. I have been working with UFC for eight days and I am looking forward to expanding my career and hopefully moving on up.”

White has been a very busy man as of late in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with one of the biggest questions being thrown his way revolving around what is next for the heavyweight division – and more specifically, whether Jon Jones vs Brock Lesnar could become a reality.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously I talked to TMZ about that one today, and I was like listen, if they both want to fight each other then I’m sure it’s a fight that the fans would want to see. It would be a good introduction to Jones into the heavyweight division. Yeah, if they wanted to do it, I would do it,” White said.

“He’s 43 years old and he’s got a lot of money. I don’t know what his plans are and how his body feels or any of that. Like I said, I haven’t talked to him. (TMZ) asked me about it because his contract is up and I said if he calls me and he’s interested in fighting, then I would obviously consider making that fight,” White said

“I know nothing (about his contract). I haven’t talked to him. I know nothing about it. TMZ asked me, he’s a free agent, would you make that fight? And I said if they wanted to then I would do it.”

What do you think of Dana White hiring Summer Tapasa?