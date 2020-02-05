Dustin Poirier interested in fighting Nate Diaz on Masvidal vs. Usman fight card in July

Dustin Poirier wants to sink his teeth into a Nate Diaz bout on the Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman fight card in July.

The welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman is expected to defend his belt against ‘BMF champion’ Jorge Masvidal. ‘The Diamond’ is willing to join the blockbuster fight card if it is to fight Nate Diaz.

Both the UFC veterans, Diaz and Poirier, are coming off losses. As the former interim lightweight champ, Poirier challenged the top 155-pound fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov. The contenders collided in the main event of UFC 242 in September of 2019. ‘The Diamond’ attempted to counteract the grappling arsenal of Nurmagomedov. However, he suffered a similar fate to Conor McGregor as he was submitted by rear-naked choke in the third round.

Nate Diaz’s last fight came against Jorge Masvidal in November 2019. They fought in the main event of UFC 244 for the unprecedented “Baddest Motherf*cker” belt. “Gamebred” got an early lead over the Stockton native. The bout fell short of a five-round slugfest as the fight was ended by doctor’s stoppage after round three, leaving Masvidal to claim the TKO victory.

After hinting at retirement, it has been unclear when Diaz will return to the UFC cage (if at all). Poirier also has no confirmed fights but responded to a potential matchup on Twitter.

Poirier gave a one-word response to the potential matchup. “Yes,” he said to a fan’s question.

The Diamond is also open to a rematch against Conor McGregor. However, the Irishman already has a statement first-round victory over Poirier from their UFC 178 bout in 2014. Also, after achieving an electric KO victory over Donald Cerrone in his 2020 fighting return, McGregor has his sights set on higher-ranked opponents such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman.

The 31-year old also shut down rumours of a potential fight against former training buddy, Robbie Lawler. “I would never fight Robbie,” he announced.

