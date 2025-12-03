Dricus du Plessis rips ‘idiot’ UFC middleweight contender over recent callout

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 3, 2025
Dricus du Plessis UFC 319

Dricus du Plessis has some harsh words for one UFC middleweight contender.

Since losing the UFC Middleweight Championship back in August, Dricus du Plessis hasn’t been in action. The wipeout defeat to Khamzat Chimaev left many within the MMA community stunned given just how one-sided the fight was. A race for the No. 1 contender spot soon began, and it led to Allen scoring an upset win over Reinier de Ridder.

After the fight, Allen called out du Plessis for being silent after he earned the win at UFC Vancouver. The two have been trading verbal shots over the past year.

Appearing on “Fight Forecast,” du Plessis slammed Allen for thinking he’s done enough to hang with elite fighters at 185 pounds (via MMAJunkie).

“He wins two fights in a row and then is calling out former champions?” Du Plessis told Fight Forecast of Allen. “I would love to smash his face in. I would absolutely love it. He’s such an idiot. But to be honest with you, I only pick the best guys. I always want to fight the best next guy.

“For me, where I’m at, I don’t want a hype fight. I want the fight that’s going to get me to the title the quickest. That’s what I want. If that’s the fight the UFC wants? Sure. Does it really make sense on a two-fight win streak? There’s a lot of guys. I don’t care. Give me anybody as long as it gets me back to my belt. That’s the only thing I’m concerned about.”

The next bout for du Plessis has yet to be determined. Whether or not he is matched up against someone like de Ridder or Anthony Hernandez remains to be seen. Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for the latest updates on what’s next for the former UFC middleweight titleholder.

