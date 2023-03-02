Dricus Du Plessis questions authenticity of former African UFC champions: “Did those belts ever go to Africa?”

Dricus Du Plessis has questioned the authenticity of the former African UFC champions.

Du Plessis looks to make it seven-straight consecutive wins this weekend at UFC 285 in Las Vegas. The South African native has the opportunity to leap closer to middleweight gold when he takes on the No.5 ranked Derek Brunson.

Just last year, African-born athletes Francis Ngannou, Israel Adesanya, and Kamaru Usman all held UFC world titles. After seeing the success of the African champions, White teased the UFC hosting a historical event in the continent.

With those names no longer holding UFC titles, Du Plessis is eager to be the new reason the UFC come to Africa, and the 29-year-old feels he has more of a claim than his peers.

“Did those belts ever go to Africa?” Du Plessis asked at media day. “As far as I know, they came to America and New Zealand. I’m going to take a belt to Africa. I’m the African fighting in the UFC. Myself and Cameron [Saaiman], we breathe African air. We wake up in Africa every day. We train in Africa, we’re Africa born, we’re Africa raised, we still reside in Africa, we train out of Africa. That’s an African champion, and that’s who I’ll be.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Du Plessis boasts an 18-2 record and is coming off the biggest win of his career at UFC 283 when he submitted Darren Till in the third-round. Prior to that, Du Plessis racked up three consecutive wins against opponents Markus Perez, Trevin Giles, and Brad Tavares.

What do you make of Dricus Du Plessis’ remarks about the former UFC African champions?