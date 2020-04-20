Dominick Reyes says Jon Jones is bluffing about Jan Blachowicz bout, tells everyone to “slow down”

Dominick Reyes has called out his last opponent Jon Jones for bluffing about an upcoming matchup against fellow light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz.

In the main event of UFC 247, Reyes challenged the division’s champion, Jones, for the 205-pound crown. “Bones” defended his title and claimed the decision victory, but many spectators believed “The Devastator” should have won the five-round war. The 30-year old claimed he’s ready for the rematch but Jones will not sign the contract.

“I know the UFC is on board,” Reyes said to MMA Junkie. “I know I’m on board. The issue is Jon right now. He’s going to say he’s down online, obviously on Twitter. When he gets those contracts in front of him, he’s a little different.

“It was a straight dog fight, brother. The last fight was a pure dog fight. I don’t think he wants to do that again. I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t think he wants these hands again. He doesn’t want to get in this dog fight with me.”

UFC president Dana White has shared his interest in organizing a rematch, but the champion apparently has other plans. Jones brushed off Reyes’ claims and suggested he’s on the hunt for “fresh meat” such as Jan Blachowicz.

“Now suddenly I’m afraid of a good dogfight?” Jones wrote on Twitter recently. “Pretty sure I walked him down for 25 minutes straight when we fought. One thing about being the champion of the world, you got to search for fresh meat on every soil. I’m feeling like popping some [cherries] in Poland, haven’t had that yet.”

However, because of coronavirus travel restrictions and Jon Jones’ recent arrest, a fight against Blachowicz in Europe is a tall order. Reyes declared that he believes Jones is bluffing the alleged matchup.

“Hold on everyone slow down! Jon is allowed to leave the country?!?? #youcantevenrun,” Reyes wrote mockingly.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/17/2020.