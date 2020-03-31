Jon Jones releases statement following recent arrest

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has issued a statement following his recent arrest in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Early on Thursday morning, Jones was arrested for allegedly firing a gunshot in downtown Albuquerque. According to police reports, ‘Bones’ was also found to have marijuana residue on his clothing in addition to failing a sobriety test.

Jon Jones issued the following statement following today’s plea agreement:

“While we all work to understand and cope with the stress and uncertainties surrounding the state of our world, I want to express how truly disappointed I am that I have become the source of a negative headline again, especially during these trying times.” Jon Jones stated. “I am disappointed for letting down the people I care about the most, my family, friends and my fans. This morning I entered into a plead deal with the Albuquerque DA office. I accept full responsibility for my actions and I know that I have some personal work to do to which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol. I have dedicated so much time and energy to improve my community and I will not allow this personal setback to hinder my work within the community when we need it most.”

Jon Jones has faced harsh criticism from the likes of Colby Covington, Dillon Danis, Israel Adesanya, among others due to Thursday’s arrest.

Still, many fighters have come to the defense of Jones including Jacare Souza and Valentina Shevchenko.

‘Bones’ was most recently seen inside the Octagon at February’s UFC 247 event in Houston, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over the previously undefeated Dominick Reyes to retain his light heavyweight crown.

UFC President Dana White had recently stated his intentions to book an immediate rematch between Jon Jones and ‘The Devastator’, potentially for July’s International Fight Week.

However, Jones’ recent legal trouble could like throw a huge wrench into those plans.

Online gambling sites have even gone as far as to release odds for how Jon Jones future will play out (see those here).

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on March 31, 2020