Aljamain Sterling claims “sensitive” Dominick Cruz blocked him on Twitter, responds to callout from Frankie Edgar

Aljamain Sterling has called out Dominick Cruz for blocking him on social media, and also responded to a callout by Frankie Edgar.

“The Funk Master” has been inching towards a title shot but the former champion, Cruz, has beaten him to it. The current bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo was scheduled to defend his title against Jose Aldo next. However, his Brazilian opponent had to pull out of their scheduled matchup due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result Cruz has stepped up to the plate to take on “Triple C”. “The Dominator” has been out of action since he lost his 135-pound belt to Cody Garbrandt in 2016.

Meanwhile, Sterling is riding four consecutive victories. Most recently he defeated Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision at UFC 238. On social media, he revealed that the former champion has, in fact, blocked him.

“I’ve only been blocked by three fighters to date: Bryan Caraway Miesha Tate, Dominick Cruz,” announced Sterling. “Some of us aren’t as thick-skinned as you may think. #SensitiveCruz.”

A bout between Cory Sandhagen and Aljamain Sterling was expected to take place on May 16 at UFC on ESPN+ 33 in San Diego. However, the fight was ultimately too short-notice for Sterling, who was coming off an injury.

Last week, Frankie Edgar announced that he has his sights set on a Sterling showdown. Edgar was originally connected to a fight against Sterling at UFC 244 in November 2019. It didn’t happen, but Edgar still intends on fighting the bantamweight.

“Aljamain’s been saying nobody wants to fight him or this and that,” Edgar said (via MMA Junkie). “That’s the guy we were supposed to fight on this past card in November. That was a possibility, and it never came about. I believe he had to get surgery. So, that would make sense for me – come back and fight Aljamain in June. I don’t know what his plans are or what he has lined up, but someone along that line I think would be ideal.”

Sterling responded to the possible matchup on social media.

“When and where,” Sterling wrote.

Would you like to see Aljamain Sterling and Frankie Edgar face off in a 135-pound matchup later on this year? Let us know in the comments below.

