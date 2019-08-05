Robbie Lawler and the perfect opponent for a ‘Ruthless’ return

Former UFC welterweight kingpin Robbie Lawler suffered a lopsided decision loss to Colby Covington in the headliner of Saturday’s UFC Newark event.

The frustrating defeat served as Lawler’s third in a row, as he had previously suffered losses to Ben Askren and Rafael dos Anjos respectively. It is also worth noting that Robbie’s loss to ‘Funky’ was highly controversial, as the former welterweight champ never physically tapped out to Askren’s bulldog choke.

Nonetheless, Robbie Lawler (28-14 MMA) now has three losses in a row to his name, and has gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Prior to the rough stretch, Lawler had strung together a five-fight win streak which included him capturing the promotions coveted 170-pound strap at UFC 181 against Johny Hendricks.

After facing two stellar wrestlers in his most recent contests, the time has now come for Robbie Lawler to have a fight which allows him to be his ‘Ruthless’ self.

Win or lose at this Saturday’s upcoming UFC Uruguay event against Vicente Luque, Mike Perry (13-4 MMA) serves as that perfect opponent.

‘Platinum’ is not only a recognizable name, but would surely be happy to bring a stand-up war to Robbie Lawler.

The matchup has “fight of the year’ potential, and would allow Lawler the opportunity to stand and trade punches with a willing opponent.

Both men are known for their respective abilities to both deliver and take a punch.

Robbie Lawler has twenty career knockouts to his record, which includes finishes of Rory MacDonald, Jake Ellenberger, Josh Koscheck, Matt Lindland, Scott Smith, Melvin Manhoef, Mruilo Rua and Frank Trigg.

Meanwhile, eleven of Mike Perry’s thirteen career victories have come by way of knockout. ‘Platinum’ as turned the lights out on Alex Reyes, Jake Ellenberger, Danny Roberts and Hyun Gyu Lim during his ten-fight UFC career.

Would you like to see a welterweight fight between Robbie Lawler and Mike Perry booked next? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 4, 2019