Dillon Danis scolds Jon Jones following narrow victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247

Dillon Danis has taken a shot at Jon Jones following Jones’ narrow unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 this past weekend.

Jones was able to escape from Houston, Texas with his belt intact after one hell of a title fight against the aforementioned Reyes. The fight was so competitive that many actually believed the challenger had done the unthinkable and beaten Jones on the scorecards.

However, when push came to shove, the decision was awarded to the champion. Ever since then many members of the MMA community have come out and given their thoughts on what happened – and that includes the often controversial Dillon Danis.

a Jv high school athlete almost beat Jon Jones just imagine what i would do to him 😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 9, 2020

“A Jv high school athlete almost beat Jon Jones just imagine what i would do to him,” Danis wrote on Twitter.

Danis has been able to establish himself as one of the biggest personalities in the sport over the course of the last few years, largely due to his close friendship with Conor McGregor. In addition to that he also happens to be a very talented fighter, although a lot of fans would rather see him compete on a consistent basis as opposed to calling out YouTubers.

Danis will always be ruffling someone’s feathers for as long as he competes in the cage, but even his most optimistic supporters probably know that he’s just messing around here. While Jones may have looked a step behind against Reyes in comparison to some of his past performances, he’s still one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. He also competes several weight classes above Danis.

It’ll be interesting to see where Danis goes in the next few years of his career, mainly because he has had a difficult time staying active in MMA.

Whatever the case, he continues to keep himself in the headlines by frequently calling out his rivals on social media.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/7/2020.