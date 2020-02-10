Joe Rogan calls for changes to ‘poor system’ following ‘incompetent judging’ at UFC 247

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has called for changes to be made to the current scoring system, this following what he called “incompetent judging” at UFC 247.

Last night’s UFC 247 pay-per-view event in Houston left much to be desired in regards to the current state of MMA judging.

On three different occasions throughout the event, judges were called out by fans and analysts for making inept calls. In one case, a judge had scored a round for middleweight Tristen Giles, this after James Krause had his back for nearly four minutes of the round.

Then, in the main event of UFC 247, one judge saw the contest 49-46 in favor of Jon Jones (four rounds to one). That scorecard left Joe Rogan fuming and he proceeded to lash out about MMA’s “poor scoring system” and “incompetent judges”.

“For anyone to think that was 4-1 Jon Jones, that person’s insane! They’re insane. Dominick Reyes put on a hell of a fight tonight and to disrespect that performance with that kind of judging is just insane.”

Joe Rogan did not disagree with Jon Jones being awarded the win, but he was baffled how a judge could have seen that fight four rounds to one in favor of ‘Bones’.

“It’s unfortunate because it’s one of the biggest sports in the world. It’s, in my opinion, the most exciting sport in the world.” Incompetent judging. Incompetent judging and a poor system. If we got together the best minds in mixed martial arts and the best journalists and fighters, and they tried to figure out a way that we could agree on a scoring system that makes more sense… It would be nice.”

”And clearly there’s a giant issue with people judging that really don’t understand martial arts,” Rogan continued at the conclusion of the UFC 247 broadcast. “They judge boxing. Boxing you’re dealing with two weapons. A variety of different ways to use them, but only two weapons. With mixed martial arts there is just so much more to it.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 9, 2020