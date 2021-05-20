Diego Sanchez terminates professional relationship with Joshua Fabia

Diego Sanchez has cut his ties with Joshua Fabia.

The UFC Hall of Famer told MMAFighitng he has ended his professional relationship with his former coach and manager in Fabia. Sanchez would not comment any further and said he would release something next week on his decision.

Sanchez’s attorney, Charles Lakins, meanwhile, said the decision was made on Thursday.

“Any power of attorney that Fabia had has been rescinded/terminated,” Lakins said about Sanchez cutting ties with Fabia.

Diego Sanchez first started working with Fabia prior to his UFC 235 fight against Mickey Gall. Immediately, many were skeptical of who he was as he claimed he described himself as a healer and owner of the School of Self Awareness. Yet, he didn’t get along with many in the promotion and was the reason Sanchez was released from the UFC.

“I have an incredible, amazing relationship with Diego, and I like him very much, and I hope he is OK,” White said of Joshua Fabia and Diego Sanchez to Yahoo! Sports. “One of the sad things that happens, not just in fighting but in sports, and I want you to quote me on this, are these creepy weirdos who come from God knows where and leech onto fighters or athletes. They never do any good for them.

“Somehow, this creep got into Diego’s life and has been controlling him. You saw the video of him chasing guys in the Octagon with a knife. How f*cking nuts is that? He goes to the commission and tells them that he’s taught Diego this death touch,” White continued about Fabia ruining Sanchez’s career. “It goes on and on with this guy. He goes into the (fighter-broadcaster) production meeting and tells the commentators what they should be saying? The guy is batsh*t nuts. He worked his way into Diego’s life and has gotten control over him. I just want the best for Diego.”

Joshua Fabia also was blasted after a training video got released of him hanging Diego Sanchez upside down and hitting him.

Whether or not Sanchez will get brought back into the UFC for his retirement fight is uncertain.

What do you make of Diego Sanchez ending his professional relationship with Joshua Fabia?