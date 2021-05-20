Dana White comments after Derrick Lewis stops attempted carjacking: “He slammed him on his head and knocked him out”

UFC president Dana White commented after Derrick Lewis stopped an attempted carjacking, saying Lewis slammed the thief down and KOed him.

Lewis shared on social media this week the news that he had stopped a would-be thief from breaking into his car with a screwdriver. Appearing on “Big Night Breaks” podcast (h/t MMA Crazy), White reacted to Lewis stopping the burglar from breaking into his car.

“Actually, I don’t know if you saw, but Derrick Lewis, somebody was just breaking into his car. He caught him, picked him up, slammed him on his head, knocked him out, and waited for the police to get him. That car needs to go up in value just for that,” White said, adding it was “bad luck” for the robber to try to break into a car belonging to “The Black Beast.”

During the interview, White once again confirmed that Lewis is going to be next in line to fight UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou later this summer instead of Jon Jones.

“He’ll be fighting for the heavyweight championship,” White said of Lewis.

Lewis is coming off of one of the biggest wins of his career when he knocked out Curtis Blaydes with a nasty uppercut earlier this year. He has proven time over time that, even though he isn’t the most technical fighter, he is still able to find a way to win fights. Armed with one of the most powerful right hands in the game, Lewis has knocked out many of his opponents throughout the years. One fighter that he wasn’t able to finish was Ngannou, who he beat by unanimous decision the first time they met. Both men have promised they will bring the violence this time around after that snoozer, so let’s hope that is the case.

Do you agree with Dana White giving Derrick Lewis the next UFC heavyweight title shot against Francis Ngannou?