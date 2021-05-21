Diego Sanchez following split with Joshua Fabia: “Sometimes you have to look hard in the mirror to see yourself clearly”

It sounds like former TUF 1 winner Diego Sanchez did a lot of soul searching following his recent release from the UFC.

Sanchez (30-13 MMA) was expected to have his final fight with the Ultimate Fighting Championship earlier this month at UFC Vegas 26 against fellow veteran Donald Cerrone. However, that fight was scrapped just ten days prior to the event after Diego’s coach and mentor Joshua Fabia had a confrontation with promotional officials. The incident also resulted in Diego Sanchez’s release from the organization.

UFC Dana White had explained the promotions decision to cut ties with ‘The Nightmare’ in a interview with Yahoo Sports.

“I have an incredible, amazing relationship with Diego, and I like him very much, and I hope he is OK,” White said. “One of the sad things that happens, not just in fighting but in sports, and I want you to quote me on this, are these creepy weirdos who come from God knows where and leech onto fighters or athletes. They never do any good for them. Somehow, this creep got into Diego’s life and has been controlling him.”

Shortly after his release, a video surfaced online that showed Diego Sanchez engaging in some very strange training practices with Joshua Fabia (see those here). That footage prompted UFC stars Jon Jones and Conor McGregor to express their respective concern.

“I am without words, really disgusted. As a person that used to know Diego, this is the last thing he needs.” – Jones wrote on Twitter.

“This is just madness! I’ll break this things nose in half. This not the move Diego, my bro. I been with ye the whole way, and still am. But this is not on. It was unfair treatment by commentary and fans on your last performance imo, for sure. But not on this guy, 0-0. Ditch.” – McGregor posted and then deleted on Twitter.

Now having had some time to reflect on everything that has transpired, Diego Sanchez announced to MMAFighting that he has ended his professional relationship with Joshua Fabia.

Sanchez’s attorney, Charles Lakins, said the official decision was made on Thursday.

“Any power of attorney that Fabia had has been rescinded/terminated,” Lakins said about Sanchez cutting ties with Fabia.

Diego Sanchez recently took to his Only Fans page where he shared the following photo and statement following the split (via @CrackHardly on Twitter).

“Sometimes you have to look hard in the mirror to see yourself clearly. I had a lot of hard truths I have had to look at.” – Sanchez wrote.

Do you think Diego Sanchez might be able to reconcile his relationship with the UFC following his split from Joshua Fabia? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!