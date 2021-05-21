UFC veteran Alan Belcher ends retirement, signs multi-fight deal with BKFC

Former UFC star Alan Belcher has officially ended his retirement from combat sports and signed a multi-fight deal with BKFC.

Belcher last fought in mixed martial arts way back in 2013, losing to Michael Bisping via technical decision at UFC 159. He then went more than two years without competing before finally announcing in November 2015 that he’d be stepping away from the cage.

In terms of MMA he’s kept to his word but now, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has confirmed that Belcher has signed with the promotion.

“We’re very proud to announce our signing of Alan Belcher,” said Dave Feldman, President of BKFC. “Personally, I’ve been a fan of Alan’s since his early days in UFC and he’s been supportive of BKFC the last couple of years coming to our shows in Biloxi. He expressed interest in competing and we were able to make a deal that is beneficial to both of us.”

“He’s in phenomenal shape after taking some off and fits right in with our very deep heavyweight division.”

, “I love what BKFC is doing, the company is showing tremendous growth, their event production is first-class and I expressed to Dave that I wanted to be part of it. Mentally and physically, I’m in the best shape of my life, a true world class athlete at the age of 37″ Belcher said.

“For me this is about solidifying my legacy by becoming a BKFC World Champion. I want to represent the company and help it continue to gain popularity all over the world.”

At the age of 37, it’ll be interesting to see what Belcher can bring to the organization.

Do you think Alan Belcher will succeed in BKFC? What do you remember from his UFC days? Let us know your thoughts on his return to combat sports down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!