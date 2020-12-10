Henry Cejudo and Cody Garbrandt get in heated dispute after Deiveson Figueiredo says he wants “Triple C” after UFC 256

Former UFC champions Henry Cejudo and Cody Garbrandt got into a heated dispute after Deiveson Figueiredo suggested he wants ‘Triple C’ after UFC 256.

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the reigning flyweight champion in Figueiredo said that he wanted to fight Cejudo after UFC 256 because he has “talked a lot of shit.”

With that information, Henry Cejudo decided to take a jab at Cody Garbrandt with the following message on Twitter.

Hey @Cody_Nolove wait in line! Looks like the #rentschamp still misses me more.❤️@Daico_Deiveson if you can tell me in English I may consider it. But until then, go get hooked on phonics. #4everTripleC #bendtheknee 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/xvPLv6FYvZ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 9, 2020

Cejudo’s taunting clear caught the attention of Garbrandt who responded with the following challenge.

“Why do we need to wait March 6th, I gave you the date you pick the weight. I don’t give a fuck about the title, if you proclaim yourself the king then don’t be a coward. Don’t run away when you are in your prime, the biggest fights lay ahead.” – Cody responded.

Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) later replied by insinuating that ‘No Love’ was nothing more than an “appetizer” and should focus on keeping his chin tucked.

My legacy is written and will never be broken. You are what I call a appetizer before the main course. You simply have no juice for me playboy. Stay up, keep that chin nice and strong for me. 💋 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/x9d5JZJDOw — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 10, 2020

‘Triple C’ retired from mixed martial arts immediately following his TKO victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 where he successfully defended his bantamweight title.

However, ever since retiring Henry Cejudo has made it clear that he would come back for a super-fight with reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski.

Meanwhile, Cody Garbrandt has not competed since scoring a nasty KO victory over Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250. ‘No Love’ was expected to challenge Deiveson Figueirdo for the promotions flyweight title at UFC 255 last month. Unfortunately, a torn bicep spoiled his plans.

