Aleksandar Rakic hopes for light heavyweight title shot with win over Thiago Santos

UFC light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic is hoping to earn himself a title shot with a victory over veteran Thiago Santos at UFC 259.

Rakic takes on Santos on the undercard of UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya on March 23. Rakic, the No. 4 light heavyweight in the UFC, is 5-1 overall in the UFC and he’s coming off of a decision win over Anthony Smith in his last fight. The Austria native is closing in on the elite of the UFC light heavyweight division and a win over Santos, a former title challenger, would be massive.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Rakic said that he hopes a win over Santos is enough to earn him a title shot in the UFC light heavyweight division.

“I’m gonna be prepared for war, and I know Thiago is also gonna be prepared for war. I want this title shot, and I want this belt so bad. I made a promise for one friend of mine who I lost a couple of days ago, and I promised his family that I’m gonna win against Thiago and I’m gonna get the title shot, and this motivates me a lot,” Rakic said.

Although Santos is coming off of two straight losses, he’s still the No. 2 ranked fighter at 205lbs because his two losses came against former champion Jon Jones and against No. 1 contender Glover Teixeira. Of course, the division is complicated at the moment because UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is taking on Israel Adesanya in his next fight at UFC 259. That means that Rakic may have to wait a while for his turn at a title shot.

Either way, what he’s been doing is impressive, and if he can go out there and beat Santos, it would at least put him in the running for a No. 1 contender fight against Teixeira. With Blachowicz vs. Adesanya also on the same card, the future of the 205lbs division will very much be decided at this event.

Who do you think wins, Aleksandar Rakic or Thiago Santos?