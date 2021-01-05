Michael Chandler claims he’s a “nightmare” matchup for Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler is confident in his skill set as he believes he is a nightmare matchup for Conor McGregor.

In the co-main event of UFC 257, Michael Chandler will finally make his Octagon debut against Dan Hooker in an intriguing matchup. If the former Bellator lightweight champion wins, he will likely be in line for a big fight against someone like Justin Gaethje, or the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2. If it happens to be the latter, and McGregor wins, Chandler believes he would get his hand raised.

“Of course I want that possible fight (with Conor McGregor). Do I think I match up extremely well against Conor? Absolutely,” Michael Chandler said to ESPN. “With my wrestling background, plus the power in my hands, plus my ability to mix up the striking with the takedowns, plus my ability to push the pace. I think I’m a nightmare for Conor. But I respect what Conor is doing. Conor is continuing to come into his own.”

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The fight marked his return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229. As mentioned, he is set to headline UFC 257 in a rematch against Dustin Poirier.

Michael Chandler is currently on a two-fight winning streak with both coming by first-round KO over Sidney Outlaw and Benson Henderson. Before that, he suffered a TKO loss to Patricio Freire to lose his lightweight title. Despite signing with the UFC in the summer, he still has yet to make his debut but was the backup fighter for UFC 254. Chandler will face Dan Hooker at UFC 257.

Do you agree with Michael Chandler that he is a nightmare matchup for Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!