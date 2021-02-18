Derrick Lewis expects to “break” Curtis Blaydes in a very bloody and violent fight

Derrick Lewis is expecting a violent and bloody fight against Curtis Blaydes.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 19, Lewis and Blaydes will finally meet after the two have trash-talked one another for months. It’s a very intriguing fight as there is no question Lewis has one-punch KO power, but Blaydes will have the wrestling advantage. For “The Black Beast” he believes he has what it takes to put Blaydes away given he is in the best shape of his career.

“What makes me dangerous is the power that I have my hands and my will to win. I don’t care who is my opponent, I believe I have the tools to put away any man,” Lewis said on the UFC preview for the fight. “I’m coming in, in one of the best shapes of my career, a lot quicker, more agile. This is my time now to really prove to these guys it’s not going to be easy whenever they see my name on that paper.”

Although many think Blaydes will just take Lewis down over and over again, The Black Beast doesn’t agree. Instead, he thinks he will stuff the takedowns and get back to his feet and eventually break Blaydes. Once he does that, he is confident the finish will come and he will earn a title shot.

“This fight right here is going to be very violent and very bloody. I feel I could break Curtis by the third round and that’s what’s going to happen,” Derrick Lewis said. “This is going to be a very intense battle, we both want the title shot right after this and I believe I could get the job done.”

Derrick Lewis enters this fight on a three-fight winning streak after beating Blagoy Ivanov and Ilir Latifi by decision and knocking out Alexey Oleynik last time out.

Do you think Derrick Lewis will break Curtis Blaydes as he says?