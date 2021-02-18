Drakkar Klose frustrated with UFC, plans to test free agency: “The UFC already knows who they want to be champion”

Drakkar Klose is frustrated with how the UFC is matchmaking fights.

After Klose got knocked out by Beneil Dariush at UFC 248 in March of 2020, he did not get another fight for the rest of the year. It was a frustrating time for Klose who says he no longer cares about rankings and is just looking to make as much money as possible.

“Dude, I’m just trying to get money now. I’m not trying to chase that belt, the UFC already knows who they want to be champion,” Klose said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It’s the same couple of people always fighting. You look at the top-10, Al Iaquinta is still in there, he hasn’t fought in two years. To me, it is ridiculous, I’m just trying to get these paycheques.”

Not only is Klose frustrated that he hasn’t gotten many opportunities at lightweight, but he also points to fighters like Charles Oliveira. The Brazilian is on a lengthy winning streak but it appears unlikely he will get a title shot next time out.

“I’m to the point where it doesn’t matter. I can win 10 fights in a row and still not fight for the title just like Charles Oliveira,” Klose explained. “He is out there doing his thing, at least give him a title shot. It is a business and if you are not out there talking shit or showing out for the cameras, they are not going to push you.”

Ultimately, entering his UFC Vegas 19 fight against Luis Pena, he has three fights left on his contract. After that, Drakkar Klose admits testing free agency is a very real thought.

“I have three more fights I believe. I’ve never won a belt in any other organization. I’ve beat guys that won belts. I want to get a belt and I don’t care where it is at. If that means me fighting out my contract and going somewhere else to do it, so be it. I love fighting in the UFC, but it is hard to get a belt here, especially at 155,” Klose concluded.

