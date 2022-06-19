Deron Winn and Julian Marquez issue statements following tough losses at UFC Austin

Deron Winn and Julian Marquez have spoken out following the rough outcomes of their UFC Austin bouts.

Winn took on Phil Hawes during the preliminary portion of UFC Austin. He ended up suffering a second-round TKO defeat.

Marquez’s bout was featured on the main card. While he hung around swinging for as long as he could, Marquez was ultimately knocked out by Gregory Rodrigues in the opening frame.

After their UFC Austin fights, both Winn and Marquez hopped on Twitter to issue statements on their losses in Texas.

First, Deron Winn expressed gratitude to his supporters.

Sitting here in the ER and all I can say is I’m so sorry to everybody I let down. I’m fine. I think after I got caught early I couldn’t get my legs back underneath me. There is nothing anybody can say to me to bring me down rn. I devoted my life to this camp. Thx for the ❤️ — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) June 18, 2022

Marquez promised he will use the defeat to Rodrigues as a learning experience.

The world wanted me to lose. But I gave it everything I had #ufcaustin — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) June 19, 2022

I still was in it. My body just didn’t work. Oh well, see you again better and stronger than ever! https://t.co/HflpfjOrRr — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) June 19, 2022

UFC Austin was headlined by a barn burner between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. The fight went the distance and Emmett was awarded the split decision victory.

Emmett will find himself in the top five UFC featherweight rankings once they are updated. After the win, he called for a title fight against the winner of Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway, which is set to take place at UFC 276 on July 2.