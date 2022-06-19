Josh Emmett feared being “screwed” by judges at UFC Austin: “I was like come on!”

Josh Emmett admitted he had a bad feeling when the score totals were being read following his war with Calvin Kattar.

Emmett vs. Kattar headlined the UFC Austin card on June 18. The bout went the distance and featured plenty of back-and-forth action.

Many MMA experts thought Kattar did enough to take the fight with a score total of 48-47. While one judge agreed, it was overruled by two other judges who scored the fight in favor of Emmett.

Speaking to media members, Josh Emmett said that when it was announced that one judge scored the fight for Kattar, he was worried that victory had slipped his grasp (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I thought I was going to get screwed,” Emmett said about the decision at the UFC Austin post-fight press conference. “I thought I won four [rounds] to one. I had four to one. At least three to two and when they went split [decision], I was like come on! But it worked out in my favor.

“Calvin Kattar is a dog. Like I told you guys, I was ready for a 25-minute war. He’s tough as hell. Usually, when I hit people with those big shots to the head or the body, they’re not standing there and he was right in the mix coming forward with those elbows and knees. He has a slick jab. I was so well prepared. My coaches, everybody, this is our time.”

Emmett also expressed confidence in his ability to take out the likes of current featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

“I want that shot,” Emmett said. “I said the No. 2 and 3 guys [Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez], they’re phenomenal fighters, they’ve fought the top guys Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. We need some new blood in the division.

“I know I can compete with them. I’m the best featherweight on this planet. I’m ready. I want to be sitting cageside in two weeks [at UFC 276] to see who I’m fighting next. I know I can compete with these guys. I know I can beat these guys.”