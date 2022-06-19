Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan trade barbs following “ducking” accusations: “You got outwrestled by Division III All-American”

Henry Cejudo hasn’t had a fight in two years but that hasn’t stopped him from trading barbs with the likes of Petr Yan.

Cejudo and Yan have actually been hurling verbal shots at one another for a while now. Yan insists that Cejudo retired from MMA competition to avoid fighting him.

“Triple C” has constantly teased making his return to the Octagon but nothing has come to fruition.

Once again, we are left with trash talk but nothing to show for it.

Cejudo took to his Twitter account to slam Yan for struggling with Aljamain Sterling’s wrestling.

Only if you had the gold I would have loved to have buried 😢 You should go back to Dagestan and learned more wrestling because you got outwrestled by Division III all American. That wouldn’t be smart of you taking an Olympic champ after that lose. I’m after Gold hoe #Bendthekne https://t.co/lsANtEjBAW — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 18, 2022

Yan was quick to respond and feels that Cejudo continues to prove he never wanted to fight him.

The truth is you retired the day I became number 1 contender and unretired on the same day I ceased to be the champion. Now you ducking me again only proving those facts https://t.co/TuSEH7m1An — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 18, 2022

Cejudo’s last fight took place back in May 2020. He defeated Dominick Cruz to successfully defend the UFC Bantamweight Championship. After the fight, he announced his retirement but made it clear from the beginning that there’s a certain dollar amount he would return for.

As for Yan, he last fought back in April. He dropped a split decision to Aljamain Sterling in a title unification bout. This was just the third loss in Yan’s pro MMA career and many are wondering what’s next for the former 135-pound champion.

