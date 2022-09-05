Georges St-Pierre shares his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on this weekend’s UFC 279 main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz.

On Saturday night in Las Vegas, a blockbuster main event will take place as Nate Diaz battles Khamzat Chimaev in what will serve as the final fight on his UFC contract. The popular opinion is that Chimaev is the runaway favourite to take home the win and, all things considered, that’s probably an accurate statement to make.

At the same time, counting Nate Diaz out can so often be a mistake – as Georges St-Pierre can see.

During a recent fan Q&A at UFC Paris, GSP spoke candidly about the contest and his official prediction for what’s going to go down.

“This fight is at welterweight, the odds will be toward Chimaev. I think it favors him because of that,” St-Pierre said.

“However, Nate Diaz, you can’t ever count him out. He’s very well-rounded, he’s very durable, and it will take a lot to try and put him away. But Khamzat, it’s going to be a tough challenge because he only went the distance in his last fight, I believe, and I think he grew incredibly from that fight, he learned a lot. So I think we’re going to see a better version of Khamzat, still better than what he was. So it’s going to be an interesting fight.”

“But if I would have to bet on that fight,” St-Pierre added, “of course I have to go with the odds and favor Khamzat Chimaev.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you agree with Georges St-Pierre’s analysis of the upcoming Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz meeting? What is the most likely way UFC 279 is going to end and what does the future hold for both men? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!