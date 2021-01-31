Marvin Vettori plans on taking “European crown” from Darren Till in April

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori says he plans on taking the “European crown” from rival Darren Till when they meet in April.

Vettori takes on Till in the main event of an upcoming UFC Fight Night event slated for April 10 in Las Vegas. It’s a battle between the Italian Vettori and the Brit Till, and the fact both men are from Europe adds an additional layer of intrigue to this contest. Taking to his social media in the days after the fight was officially announced, Vettori posted a promotional poster of the matchup on his Instagram, adding that the winner of this upcoming bout will wear the “European crown.”

10th of April I’m taking my European Crown #theitaliandream #teamvettori #ufc #fighter

Vettori (16-4-1) is currently riding a four-fight win streak, with wins during that stretch over Jack Hermansson, Karl Roberson, Andrew Sanchez, and Cezar Ferreira. Overall, the 27-year-old Italian is 6-2-1 overall in the UFC. He is currently the No. 5 ranked middleweight in the UFC and a win over Till would push him one step closer to getting a title shot rematch against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Till (18-3-1) is a former UFC welterweight title challenger who has been up-and-down since moving up to middleweight in 2019. Since making the move up to 185lbs, Till is just 1-1 with a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum and a unanimous decision win over Robert Whittaker. Till is currently the No. 4 ranked middleweight in the UFC, and a win over Vettori would keep him in the top-five.

With Whittaker and Paulo Costa meeting a week later on April 17, the winner of Vettori vs. Till could very well fight the winner of that bout for the UFC middleweight title if Adesanya vacates it depending on what happens in the Jan Blachowicz fight.

Do you think the winner of Marvin Vettori vs. Darren Till would be the best European fighter in the UFC?